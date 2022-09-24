Aamir Khan's daughter Ira announces engagement with Nupur Shikhare

Noor Fatima
04:38 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira announces engagement with Nupur Shikhare
Source: Nupur Shikhare (Instagram)
Share

Congratulations are in order as Bollywood's Mr. Perfect's – Aamir Khan– daughter Ira Khan officially announced her engagement to long-time beau Nupur Shikhare.

Taking to Instagram, the duo shared the heartwarming news which quickly became the center of attention. 

According to media outlets, Shikhare proposed to his lady love while he participated in the famous Iron Man Italy show. Khan attended one of Shikhare's cycling events during which he went down on his knee and proposed to her. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

The dreamy proposal video spread like wildfire on the internet gaining the attention of many Bollywood celebrities and congratulatory messages from netizens alike. As of now, Khan is currently in Italy where Shikhare is participating in a tournament. 

For the unversed, Khan and Shikhare have been dating for over two years now as they marked their second anniversary in June this year. Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta share their 25-year-old daughter Ira.

Aamir Khan's daughter celebrating birthday in ... 08:42 PM | 12 May, 2022

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan celebrated her 25th birthday with her parents, close friends and ...

More From This Category
Momina Mustehsan features on New York's Times ...
04:11 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
Taloulah Mair challenges Aima Baig to tell the ...
03:43 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
Sonya Hussyn's new movie 'Daadal' to release next ...
11:59 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Fiza Ali shares story of her struggle in showbiz
10:21 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Abrar ul Haq tells how he fell in love with his ...
11:39 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Shaan, Sarmad Khoosat and Khalilur Rehman Qamar ...
09:38 PM | 23 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira announces engagement with Nupur Shikhare
04:38 PM | 24 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr