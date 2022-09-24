'Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne' – Trailer of Sohail Ahmed's first Punjabi film is out
Web Desk
05:28 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
'Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne' – Trailer of Sohail Ahmed's first Punjabi film is out
Share

Pakistan's comedy king Sohail Ahmed is all set to make his Punjabi film debut with Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and Sargun Mehta in Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne.

With the trailer released and winning hearts, the fans cant wait to see the veteran actor lighting up the big screen. He’s playing a prominent character who will be a big support for the main lead

The trailer showed that the film is a family comedy. It shows Dosanjh scheming with his friends about making money through various means, one of which is a scheme to adopt a father to get money from an insurance policy.

Ahmed plays his father while Sargun Mehta plays the role of a person who works at an old age home but becomes part of the plan by sharing information about the health conditions of the people where she works.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne will see Diljit Dosanjh and Sargun Mehta in lead roles together for the first time. The movie has reportedly been shot in the USA. 

On the work front, Sohail Ahmed was last seen in popular film London Nahi Jaunga and Ramadan drama Chaudhry and Sons.

Sohail Ahmed to play key role in Pakistan-India ... 09:59 PM | 22 Sep, 2022

Despite sour relations between Pakistan and India, actors from the two countries continue to work together on different ...

More From This Category
Teen sets Guinness World Record for most socks ...
06:44 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar denies working with Sarmad ...
06:18 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira announces engagement ...
04:38 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
Momina Mustehsan features on New York's Times ...
04:11 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
Taloulah Mair challenges Aima Baig to tell the ...
03:43 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
Sonya Hussyn's new movie 'Daadal' to release next ...
11:59 PM | 23 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Teen sets Guinness World Record for most socks worn in 30 seconds
06:44 PM | 24 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr