Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on September 24, 2022
Web Desk
08:29 AM | 24 Sep, 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on September 24, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 241.5 244.15
Euro EUR 237 239.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 271.3 274
U.A.E Dirham AED 65.5 66.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 64 64.6
Australian Dollar AUD 158.5 159.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 633.37 637.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 177.7 179.12
China Yuan CNY 34 34.42
Danish Krone DKK 32.07 32.42
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.34 30.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.01 3.09
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 770.03 775.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.84 53.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 140.09 141.29
Norwegians Krone NOK 23.35 23.65
Omani Riyal OMR 618.56 623.06
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 65.85 66.35
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.28 169.58
Swedish Korona SEK 22.15 22.45
Swiss Franc CHF 246.68 248.43
Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3

