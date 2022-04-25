First solar eclipse of 2022 to take place this week 

First solar eclipse of 2022 to take place this week 
KARACHI I- The first solar eclipse of year 2022 will take place on mid night between April 30 and May 1, said Met officials.  

The solar eclipse will not be visible from Pakistan. However, it will be visible from southern South America, parts of Antarctica, over Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. 

The partial solar eclipse will begin at 23:45 PST (April 30) and the maximum eclipse at 01.42 PSL (May 1), it says. The partial eclipse will end at 03.38 PST.

