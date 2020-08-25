Federal Cabinet to discuss overall political, economic situation today

09:28 AM | 25 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Cabinet will meet in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

According to media details, Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the meeting.

The meeting will discuss overall political and economic situation of the country.

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

