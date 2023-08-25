Islamabad Weather Update

ISLAMABAD – The federal capital is likely to receive rain-wind and thundershower, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

PMD, in sites fresh advisory, said heavy falls may also occur at isolated places during the period in Islamabad on Friday.

Islamabad Temperature today

On Friday, the temperature of Islamabad was predicted to hover between 27-31C. It was cloudy in the federal capital.

Winds blew at around 14km/h, with a visibility of 6km.

Islamabad Air Quality Index

Air quality of the federal capital was recorded at 17 which is good. The air quality is ideal for most individuals; enjoy your normal outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave has started affecting the upper and central parts.

Monsoon Alert in Pakistan

Met Office earlier predicted that several parts of Pakistan will receive more monsoon rains with occasional gaps till August 27.

PMD said moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore from 23rd to 26th August and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.

It further said rain or wind-thundershower with few moderate to heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura from August 23 to August 27.