Weather Update for Karachi

KARACHI – Weather in country's largest city will remain cloudy during the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Friday.

Karachi Rain Update

The weather forecast department predicted slight chance of drizzle in the coastal areas. Humidity in the metropolis air will be at 75%, with winds blowing at 29 kmph from the southwest.

Karachi temperature today

On Friday, the mercury reached 28°C at noon, while temperature is expected to be dropped in the evening and night.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality was recorded 78 for the day. According to AccuWeather, the air of financial capital has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

It is recommended to reduce time spent outside if they are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Monsoon Alert

Met Office predicted that several parts of Pakistan will receive more monsoon rains with occasional gaps till August 27.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office said moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore from 23rd to 26th August and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.