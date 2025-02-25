Lahore, parts of Punjab receive light rain, more showers expected ahead of Ramadan

LAHORE – Residents of Lahore and parts of the region witnessed early morning rain as chilly weather returned ahead of Ramadan.

Light rain in the provincial capital, Kasur, led to a drop in mercury. Several areas in Lahore including Mazang, Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Gulshan Ravi, Jail Road, Model Town, Gulberg, Garden Town, Kalma Chowk, Sanda, and several other parts of the city experienced rain.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted a strong westerly weather system is expected to move into western Pakistan on the evening or night of February 24. This system will gradually extend to the northern regions by February 25, with the weather conditions persisting until March 2.

Lahore Weather Update

As the plain areas will receive rain, hilly areas brace for snowfall, with rain expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan starting from February 25. Rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected to hit Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum from February 25 to March 1.

Residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and take necessary precautions.