Pakistan rubbishes Indian Media claims of terror threats to ICC Champions Trophy 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan turned down baseless terror threat reports shared by Indian media about the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar comes to the front to dismiss allegations in an interview with a private news channel, saying the ICC event is being held in a safe and efficient manner.

Like the previous, Indian media outlets continue to push hate online, and this time they come up with another story, saying Pakistan’s Intelligence Bureau issued a high alert about potential abductions of foreign guests attending the tournament, allegedly masterminded by terror groups.

The ridiculous reports suggested that Pakistan’s security forces had mobilized elite protection teams for the safety of players and visitors.

The information minister condemned these reports as part of a deliberate “hate-mongering campaign” aimed at tarnishing Pakistan’s international reputation and sabotaging the successful hosting of the prestigious event.

He slammed Indian media for politicizing sports and spreading dangerous misinformation in a bid to disrupt the tournament and stoke tensions. “Pakistan remains one of the safest venues for international events, and we have hosted ICC matches smoothly and effectively,” Tarar said.

PML-N leader also raised questions at India for refusing to send its team to Pakistan for the tournament, opting instead to play all their matches in Dubai. He suggested that India’s actions were rooted in jealousy and discomfort at Pakistan’s success in hosting such a significant international sporting event.

Highlighting the packed stands at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium during the recent England vs. Australia match, Tarar pointed out the positive atmosphere and the enthusiastic presence of international fans. He dismissed the fabricated reports of low attendance as part of the same smear campaign.

Pakistan out of Champions Trophy after New Zealand's dominant win against Bangladesh

