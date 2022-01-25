Pakistan reports 6,357 new Covid-19 cases, active infections soar to 82,000

ISLAMABAD – As Omicron cases begin to pile, Pakistan on Tuesday reported 6,357 new coronavirus infections and 17 more deaths.

The recent data from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) platform shows the overall death toll at 29,122 amid the alarming trend.

Meanwhile, the country's cases toll jumped to 1,381,152 while the national Covid positivity ratio soared to 12.81 percent.

Statistics 25 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,595

Positive Cases: 6357

Positivity %: 12.81%

Deaths :17

Patients on Critical Care: 1200 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 25, 2022

Pakistan conducted a total of 49,595 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 1,200. Around 556 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,269,634.

As many as 529,218 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 466,164 in Punjab, 185,683 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 120,128 in Islamabad, 33,975 in Balochistan, 35,474 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,510 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

PCB announces strict protocols for PSL 7 as Covid ... 11:28 AM | 24 Jan, 2022 LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board has announced stern Covid protocols for the upcoming edition of country’s ...

Moreover, 13,117 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,746 in Sindh, 5,977 in KP, 976 in Islamabad, 752 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 187 in Gilgit Baltistan.