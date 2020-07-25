PM Imran rules out social media ban in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said his government is not going to impose a ban on any social media application.

The PM, however, clarified at the same time, “we also can’t let anyone insult or spread false information about government organisations or the people working for them,” he pointed out.

PM Khan took notice of the delay in the preparation of social media regulations by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and Ministry of Information Technology.

The PTI chief has instructed the departments to present a report regarding it to him this week.

The PTI government has recently come under severe criticism for its decisions regarding monitoring and regulating content on social media. This came after the government placed a temporary ban on online game PUBG and issued a warning to Tiktok.