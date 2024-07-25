Imran Khan to contest Oxford Chancellor election from Adiala Jail

Search

06:14 PM | 25 Jul, 2024
LONDON -  Despite his current incarceration, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to contest the position of Chancellor at Oxford University. This announcement comes amid his detention on charges related to corruption and incitement of violence during the May 9 protests last year.

Sayed Zulfi Bukhari, Khan's adviser on international affairs, revealed that the position of Chancellor at Oxford University has become vacant following the resignation of Lord Patten, who stepped down after 21 years. Bukhari confirmed that Khan will be a candidate for the role, alongside other prominent figures such as former British Prime Ministers Sir Tony Blair and Boris Johnson.

Imran Khan, an alumnus of Keble College, Oxford, where he studied Economics and Politics and captained the university’s cricket team, brings a distinguished academic and leadership background. He previously served as the Chancellor of Bradford University from 2005 to 2014.

Bukhari highlighted public demand for Khan’s candidacy, stating, "We will announce it publicly once we get a go-ahead from Khan and start the signature campaign for it. He’s the most suited person right now for this post, and we hope he will win the contest."

The role of Chancellor at Oxford University is largely ceremonial, involving the presiding over major university ceremonies. This election will be notable for being conducted online for the first time, enabling the university's 350,000-strong convocation to participate remotely.

Khan’s candidacy comes at a challenging time. He has been detained since August 2023 on charges of inciting violence against the military, allegations he denies. In a recent interview from jail, Khan described his confinement conditions and expressed his discontent with Pakistan’s current political landscape.

The election for the new Chancellor will be competitive, with Khan facing high-profile rivals such as Sir Tony Blair and Boris Johnson. Bukhari expressed optimism about Khan's chances, pending final approval from the candidate himself.

The announcement of Khan’s candidacy was made during an event in the House of Lords, where nearly two dozen UK Parliament members voiced their support for his release. The hearing addressed the erosion of democratic norms in Pakistan and Khan's “illegal incarceration.”

The session was convened by Labour MP Naz Shah and Conservative Peer Lord Hannan of Kingsclere, with contributions from various parliamentarians and notable figures, including Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Priti Patel, Baroness Neville-Jones, and others.

This development marks a significant moment in both the academic and political spheres, underscoring the ongoing international interest in Khan’s political and legal struggles.

