Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid tests negative for COVID-19

RAWALPINDI - Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has tested negative for coronavirus today (Thursday).

According to media reports, Sheikh Rashid went into self-isolation at his home after he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus on June 8.

Later, the minister was shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi as a precautionary measure on his doctor’s advice.

The minister after being discharged from the hospital thanked the nation for praying for his recovery.

He also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for inquiring about his health.