Pakistan feels the heat of sanctions on Russia, says FO spox
Share
ISLAMABAD – Unilateral sanctions imposed by the Western world on Russia following its military operation in Ukraine are hitting he developing countries, including Pakistan, hard.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that the consequences being faced by the international community, particularly developing nations, due to sanctions would further aggravate.
“The situation is unfortunate, and it has led to many consequences, which have serious impact on the international community, including particularly the developing countries, and … on countries like Pakistan and others who are facing the consequences of the situation. And perhaps these consequences are further aggravated and complicated by the sanctions that come into play,” he was quoted as saying in a local media report.
He said that if the sanctions had to be used, it should be imposed through proper mechanisms as it is described by the United Nations.
The spokesperson said that Pakistan’s stance on Russia-Ukraine war is unchanged.
The statement comes as the sanctions on Russia have jacked up the oil prices in the international market and countries like Pakistan are forced to buy expensive oil for its domestic needs.
Power crisis in Pakistan result of European plan ... 12:16 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – A US-based publication has claimed that the power crisis in Pakistan is the result of a European plan ...
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani sprinter sets new record at Kazakhstan championship02:59 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s desire for peace must to be mistaken as weakness, says ...02:37 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan reports another polio case in North Waziristan02:05 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- In a first, realme Pakistan products to be available on foodpanda01:41 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
-
- Rangreza: Atif Aslam’s latest song for Indian Punjabi film ...10:59 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
- Rakul Preet Singh's Pasoori dance video goes viral10:29 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
- Ms Marvel fans excited as Kamala Khan is coming to Karachi!07:38 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022