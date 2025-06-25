Lhc Halts Transfer Of Endangered Brazilian Monkeys To Lahore Zoo

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has issued a stay order against the planned transfer of endangered Brazilian monkeys from Karachi to Lahore Zoo, temporarily safeguarding the rare animals from potential harm.

Currently under the care of Karachi-based welfare organization ACF Foundation, the monkeys were set to be moved to Lahore Zoo as per a Ministry of Climate Change report dated May 6, 2025. However, the decision sparked strong opposition from civil society, animal rights groups, environmental experts, and concerned citizens.

Petitioners Altamash Saeed and Ahmed Shoaib Atta — affiliated with the Environmental and Animal Rights Collective (EARC) — argued that the current conditions at Lahore Zoo are unfit for such rare and sensitive animals. The court was informed of high animal mortality rates, extreme temperatures, poor veterinary services, and substandard infrastructure at the zoo, with confirmation from both local and international organizations, including WWF Pakistan.

The petition further stated that the monkeys would be safer in their natural habitat — the rainforests of Brazil — and that no facility in Pakistan could replicate or replace this environment. International organizations have also been urged to intervene and facilitate the safe return of the monkeys to their native habitat.

The court has issued notices to the relevant government departments, seeking their responses. The next hearing is scheduled for September 2025.