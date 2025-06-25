Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on casting Hania Aamir in ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ amid criticism

Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has responded to criticism over casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3 and the decision not to release the film in India.

In an interview with a British radio station, Dosanjh explained, “When we made the film and shot it in February, everything was normal. Things changed after the Pulwama incident and other developments that were beyond our control.”

He added, “The entire film, including shooting and editing, was completed, so removing Hania was not an option. That’s why we decided to keep her in the film but release it only overseas.”

Dosanjh further said the decision to retain Hania and opt for an international release was taken after consultation with the producers and the director. “Of course, there will be a loss by not releasing in the Indian market, but if the producers still want to go ahead with overseas release only, I fully support their decision,” he stated.

Directed by Amar Hundal, Sardaar Ji 3 marks Hania Aamir’s debut in Indian cinema and also stars Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa, and Gulshan Grover. The film is set to release globally on June 27, excluding India.