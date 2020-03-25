India announces countrywide lockdown after 519 confirmed coronavirus cases
10:47 AM | 25 Mar, 2020
NEW DELHI - India has announced a countrywide lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus pandemic.
In a televised address Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lockdown is being enforced for 21 days.
"To save India, to save its every citizen, you, your family... every street, every neighbourhood is being put under lockdown."
So far, coronavirus claimed 10 lives while 519 confirmed cases have been reported across India.
