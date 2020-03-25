Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Sikh temple in Kabul
Web Desk
05:17 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Sikh temple in Kabul
Share

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack on a Sikh place of worship in Kabul that has resulted in the loss of several lives. 

The Afghan Ministry of Interior in a statement confirmed that at least 25 people were killed and more than eight injured during the attack at Gurdwara located in the Shorbazar area today. 

The securify forces, including foreign troops, took part in the operation and rescued 80 people including women and children.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan foreign office in its statement said, "Such despicable attacks have no political, religious or moral justification and must be rejected outright".

It further said, "Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this inhuman act and we pray for the swiftest recovery of the injured. We also express our abiding solidarity with the fraternal people of Afghanistan".

It stressed that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. All places of worship are sacrosanct and their sanctity must be respected at all times.

More From This Category
Punjab bans pillion riding till April 7
09:43 AM | 26 Mar, 2020
Pakistan welcomes IMF, WB statement for ...
09:08 AM | 26 Mar, 2020
PM Imran chairs NCC meeting on coronavirus today
08:36 AM | 26 Mar, 2020
Pakistan engages IMF for $1.4b additional grant ...
10:10 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
Egypt’s Al-Azhar issues fatwa on Pakistani ...
08:28 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
PM Imran for unity among all political parties to ...
06:21 PM | 25 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
UK’s Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
08:53 PM | 25 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr