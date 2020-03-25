Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Sikh temple in Kabul

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack on a Sikh place of worship in Kabul that has resulted in the loss of several lives.

The Afghan Ministry of Interior in a statement confirmed that at least 25 people were killed and more than eight injured during the attack at Gurdwara located in the Shorbazar area today.

The securify forces, including foreign troops, took part in the operation and rescued 80 people including women and children.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan foreign office in its statement said, "Such despicable attacks have no political, religious or moral justification and must be rejected outright".

It further said, "Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this inhuman act and we pray for the swiftest recovery of the injured. We also express our abiding solidarity with the fraternal people of Afghanistan".

It stressed that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. All places of worship are sacrosanct and their sanctity must be respected at all times.