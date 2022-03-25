Huge quantity of chicken meat burnt in Bani Gala for 'witchcraft', claims Shehbaz Sharif

02:46 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
Source: Shehbaz Sharif (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif claimed that a huge quantity of chicken meat is burnt for 'witchcraft' in Bani Gala, where the private residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan is located.

He leveled the allegations during an interview with a private TV channel. He said that masses in the country are struggling for food, but, tons of chicken is burnt in Bani Gala for the practice of black magic.

“I am saying this on record and without any feel of conviction,” the former Punjab chief minister said when the host sought endorsement.

Amid such witchcraft practice, the premier is speaking about ‘Riyasat-e-Madina’ and ‘Amar Bil Maroof [enjoining good]’," Shehbaz added.

Talking about the political uncertainty in the country, he rejected the possibility of engaging in dialogue with the premier, adding that Khan’s behaviour with rivals has remained objectionable as he never gave importance to the Opposition’s opinion.

