Huge quantity of chicken meat burnt in Bani Gala for 'witchcraft', claims Shehbaz Sharif
Share
ISLAMABAD – PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif claimed that a huge quantity of chicken meat is burnt for 'witchcraft' in Bani Gala, where the private residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan is located.
He leveled the allegations during an interview with a private TV channel. He said that masses in the country are struggling for food, but, tons of chicken is burnt in Bani Gala for the practice of black magic.
“I am saying this on record and without any feel of conviction,” the former Punjab chief minister said when the host sought endorsement.
اوہ، اب سمجھ آیا کہ مرغی کا گوشت اتنا مہنگا کیوں ہے !! بنی گالہ میں جادو ٹونے کیلئے منوں کے حساب سے مرغی کا گوشت جلایا جاتا ہے۔۔ استغفراللہ pic.twitter.com/Hbb5OqbsJy— Rashid Nasrullah (@RashidNasrulah) March 24, 2022
Amid such witchcraft practice, the premier is speaking about ‘Riyasat-e-Madina’ and ‘Amar Bil Maroof [enjoining good]’," Shehbaz added.
Talking about the political uncertainty in the country, he rejected the possibility of engaging in dialogue with the premier, adding that Khan’s behaviour with rivals has remained objectionable as he never gave importance to the Opposition’s opinion.
Political rivals cast black magic on PM Nawaz, ... 11:47 AM | 10 Jul, 2017
ISLAMABAD - Astrologer Professor Fazal Karim Khan has claimed that political opponents of Prime Minister Nawaz ...
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- Huge quantity of chicken meat burnt in Bani Gala for 'witchcraft', ...02:46 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
- PAKvAUS, 3rd Test: Australia in command as Pakistan lose 5 wickets in ...12:53 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
- Usman Mirza, four others awarded life sentence in Islamabad couple ...11:42 AM | 25 Mar, 2022
- Ramazan 2022: Can diabetic patients take insulin while fasting?11:20 AM | 25 Mar, 2022
- PML-N's Miftah Ismail faces online backlash for wiping nose with ...10:39 AM | 25 Mar, 2022
- Fan 'dies from shock' after hearing about 'divorce' between Sajal Aly ...10:17 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
- Sara Loren tells why she wasn't being offered roles in Pakistani ...06:52 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
- Mariyam Nafees looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony06:30 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022