PML-N's Miftah Ismail faces online backlash for wiping nose with Sania Ashiq’s dupatta

ISLAMABAD – A bizarre video of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Miftah Ismail in which he apparently can be seen wiping his nose with dupatta of a party fellow has triggered a hot discussion online with some netizens flacking him over the act.

The widely shared clip shows Ismail standing behind Sania Ashiq during a press conference of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz when he is spotted wiping his nose with social media users believing the dupatta of Ashiq.

It can also be seen in the video that Sania Ashiq slightly moves forward after what neitizens say she went uncomfortable following Ismail’s act.

Twitter users are terming the act harassment of women at public places and demanding apology from the PML-N leader.

A user wrote: “#MaryamNawaz, why is your Twitter silent ?. @MiftahIsmail violated Sania Ashiq personal space repeatedly. She looks so uncomfortable. He used her dupatta to wipe his nose twice. This is the kind of misogyny,bullying & harassment women face in public places. No condemnation”.

#MaryamNawaz, why is your Twitter silent ?. @MiftahIsmail violated Sania Ashiq personal space repeatedly. She looks so uncomfortable. He used her dupatta to wipe his nose twice. This is the kind of misogyny,bullying & harassment women face in public places. No condemnation 👋👎 https://t.co/nlmUqLrQzB — Mohammad Awais Akhtar   (@iAwaisAkhtar) March 23, 2022

A user named Maleeha Manzoor said. “Seriously, shame on Miftah Ismail! Women in politics are discouraged by men like these. Can only hope tht PMLN or Maryam Nawaz will for once take a stand. Never took one on their members attacking/disrespecting those from other parties but will at least speak 4 one of their own!”

Seriously, shame on Miftah Ismail!



Women in politics are discouraged by men like these. Can only hope tht PMLN or Maryam Nawaz will for once take a stand. Never took one on their members attacking/disrespecting those from other parties but will at least speak 4 one of their own! — Maleeha Manzoor (@MaleehaManzoor) March 23, 2022

Following the backlash, Ismail took to Twitter to clear the air.

“A video shows me wiping my face with my sister @SaniaaAshiq’s dupatta. As seen, I reached in my pocket, got a tissue & wiped my face. 2nd time I unknowingly picked up her dupatta on the tissue to wipe my face. Of course I apologised to her when I saw it,” Ismail wrote.

A video shows me wiping my face with my sister @SaniaaAshiq’s dupatta. As seen, I reached in my pocket, got a tissue & wiped my face. 2nd time I unknowingly picked up her dupatta on the tissue to wipe my face. Of course I apologised to her when I saw it. — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) March 23, 2022

However, the debate is still on as Twitter users are not ready to accept his clarification as one user wrote, “This tissue you speak of, is it sewn to your sleeves?”

This tissue you speak of, is it sewn to your sleeves? pic.twitter.com/LRAD0Z6K1E — Hashim (@hashim_i) March 23, 2022

@MiftahIsmail

جناب معزرت کرنی ہے تو ثانیہ عاشق سے کریں اور اسکے پاس جا کر کرے یہاں ڈرامےبازیاں نہ کرےhttps://t.co/7pvum6ysOM — محمد احسان عباسی (@AhsiiAbbasi) March 24, 2022

This is 👎🏻..it was intentionally pic.twitter.com/PcCaJ5gtJA — Palwasha Sherzad (@kochiyanoameerA) March 24, 2022