PML-N's Miftah Ismail faces online backlash for wiping nose with Sania Ashiq’s dupatta

10:39 AM | 25 Mar, 2022
PML-N's Miftah Ismail faces online backlash for wiping nose with Sania Ashiq’s dupatta
Source: Miftah Ismail (Instagram)
Share

ISLAMABAD – A bizarre video of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Miftah Ismail in which he apparently can be seen wiping his nose with dupatta of a party fellow has triggered a hot discussion online with some netizens flacking him over the act.

The widely shared clip shows Ismail standing behind Sania Ashiq during a press conference of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz when he is spotted wiping his nose with social media users believing the dupatta of Ashiq.

It can also be seen in the video that Sania Ashiq slightly moves forward after what neitizens say she went uncomfortable following Ismail’s act.

Twitter users are terming the act harassment of women at public places and demanding apology from the PML-N leader.

A user wrote: “#MaryamNawaz, why is your Twitter silent ?. @MiftahIsmail violated Sania Ashiq personal space repeatedly. She looks so uncomfortable. He used her dupatta to wipe his nose twice. This is the kind of misogyny,bullying & harassment women face in public places. No condemnation”.

A user named Maleeha Manzoor said. “Seriously, shame on Miftah Ismail! Women in politics are discouraged by men like these. Can only hope tht PMLN or Maryam Nawaz will for once take a stand. Never took one on their members attacking/disrespecting those from other parties but will at least speak 4 one of their own!”

Following the backlash, Ismail took to Twitter to clear the air.

“A video shows me wiping my face with my sister @SaniaaAshiq’s dupatta. As seen, I reached in my pocket, got a tissue & wiped my face. 2nd time I unknowingly picked up her dupatta on the tissue to wipe my face. Of course I apologised to her when I saw it,” Ismail wrote.

However, the debate is still on as Twitter users are not ready to accept his clarification as one user wrote, “This tissue you speak of, is it sewn to your sleeves?”

PML-N’s Miftah Ismail promises ‘juicier Chili ... 06:57 PM | 24 Aug, 2021

KARACHI – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, industrialist Miftah Ismail has promised to make Chili ...

More From This Category
Key National Assembly session with no-trust ...
09:54 AM | 25 Mar, 2022
Four soldiers martyred as terrorists’ bid to ...
09:37 AM | 25 Mar, 2022
Balochistan's Hindu leader meets Nawaz Sharif
07:35 AM | 25 Mar, 2022
World now recognising Pakistan's concerns about ...
11:59 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
Kashaf Alvi awarded ‘Pride of Pakistan’ on ...
11:43 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
Supreme Court says discarding MNA's vote on ...
11:25 PM | 24 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ushna Shah calls out airport security staff for 'violating her personal space'
12:21 AM | 25 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr