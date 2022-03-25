Why was PM Office's YouTube channel renamed to 'Imran Khan'?

ISLAMABAD – It is not confirmed yet what triggered the team handling the official YouTube channel of the Prime Minister's Office to rename it to Imran Khan.

However, the channel has been renamed to 'Imran Khan'.

The move comes days before the National Assembly votes on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The channel, which had a verified tick when it was named Prime Minister's Office, no longer has that after the name change.

According to YouTube rules, the verified tick of a channel is changed when it is renamed.

The channel has speeches of the premier and all the activities he has been carrying out as the prime minister of Pakistan. However, it was created a year after Imran Khan was elected to the Prime Minister's Office.

Geo.tv quoted the General Manager of the Digital Media Wing of the Government of Pakistan, Imran Ghazali, as saying that the wing "only manages" Twitter and Facebook accounts of the Prime Minister's Office, and not the YouTube channel.

“PTI’s social media manages [the YouTube channel]. We only have Twitter and Facebook accounts. The YouTube channel was created before the Digital Media Wing,” said Ghazali. He clarified that the wing was established in 2020 and the channel was created before the establishment of the wing.

The "about" section of the channel shows that it was created in 2019 but if it is being handled by the social media team of the ruling party, then it does raise a question as to why party activists were running an official account of the country's top-most office.

Focal Person to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Digital Media Dr Arslan Khalid told a digital publication that he spoke to PTI’s social media head Jibran Ilyas and he informed him that he changed only the name of the channel and not the URL.