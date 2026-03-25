Thousands of US Elite Light Paratroopers Deployed in Middle East amid Iran war

WASHINGTON – Trump administration ordered rapid deployment of around 2,000 elite Americamn Army paratroopers from 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, raising the stakes in an already volatile region.

The deployment includes division’s top commander, Maj. Gen. Brandon R. Tegtmeier, along with key members of his staff and two full battalions, each consisting of roughly 800 soldiers. Officials say more troops from the same brigade could be sent in the coming days, signaling that this buildup may only be the beginning.

More than four thousand U.S. Marines are already en route to the region, pushing the total number of newly deployed American ground forces to nearly 7,000 since the conflict began. Altogether, about 50,000 US troops are now tied to the broader mission, known as Operation Epic Fury, spanning multiple regions including the Middle East, Europe, and the US.

While officials have not confirmed the exact destination of the paratroopers, sources say they will be positioned within striking distance of Iran. One potential flashpoint is Kharg Island, Iran’s critical oil export hub in the Persian Gulf, which was recently hit by U.S. airstrikes targeting more than 90 military sites. The island could become a key objective in any future ground operation.

Additional Marine reinforcements are on the way. Around 2,300 Marines from one expeditionary unit are expected to arrive within days, while another similarly sized force is set to reach the region by mid-April.

Military experts suggest that Marines may be deployed first to Kharg Island due to their engineering capabilities, especially since recent U.S. strikes damaged the island’s airfield. Once repaired, transport aircraft such as C-130s could begin flying in heavy equipment and additional troops.

Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne could then reinforce the operation, arriving rapidly by air. However, analysts warn that these forces typically lack heavy armored vehicles, potentially leaving them vulnerable if Iranian forces launch a counterattack.