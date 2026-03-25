US B-52 Bombers strike Iranian Military Production Hub from UK Base: report

TEHRAN – US subsonic jet-powered strategic bomber B-52 hovered over Iranian airspace amid claims of coordinated strikes hitting strategic industrial targets.

Reports shared by Russia Today said Alborz Industrial City in Qazvin, an area long believed to be connected to IRGC-linked military production, has come under heavy attack, with multiple major facilities reportedly damaged or destroyed. The developments, if confirmed, point to a significant escalation in pressure on Iran’s military-industrial backbone, with claims that critical infrastructure is being systematically targeted.

🚨🇮🇷🇺🇸 Strikes reportedly hit Alborz Industrial City in Qazvin, a hub linked to Iran's military production.pic.twitter.com/t766HyH2eF https://t.co/qr6GWyOAMs — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 25, 2026

Fox News also reported that B-52 bombers are actively launching operations against Iran after departing from RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom.

These long-range strategic aircraft are reportedly equipped with satellite-guided 2,000-pound bunker-buster munitions designed to penetrate hardened underground structures. Such weapons are typically released from distances from the target, allowing the bombers to strike while remaining outside heavily defended zones.

The combination of long-range strike capability and precision-guided ordnance underscores the scale and sophistication of the alleged operation, marking what some reports describe as a dramatic and highly consequential development in the region.