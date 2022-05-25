All educational institutions to remain closed in Rawalpindi tomorrow
ISLAMABAD – All state run and private educational institutions will remain closed in Rawalpindi tomorrow (Thursday) in wake of Imran Khan led PTI’s long march in federal capital.
The Office of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi made the announcement, saying the closure of the public and private educational institutions in the city on 26 May due to the prevailing law and order situation in the country.
Meanwhile, several universities have announced online classes for students for tomorrow. Some reports suggest that many varsities will continue online classes amid the political uncertainty.
On Tuesday, the Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) postponed matriculation annual examination 2022 in the province.
The University of Punjab also announced postponement of all examination, which were scheduled to be held today (Wednesday).
Meanwhile, Imran Khan led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are on their way towards country’s federal capital as they pushed aside containers and braved tear gas shelling amid resistance from security personnel.
Several clashes have been reported across Pakistan after the authorities blocked roads leading to the capital.
