08:37 AM | 25 May, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on May 25, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on May 25, 2022 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 200 201.5
Euro EUR 210 212
UK Pound Sterling GBP 248 249.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 53.8 55
Saudi Riyal SAR 52.5 53.5
Australian Dollar AUD 138 139.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 534.66 539.16
Canadian Dollar CAD 153.5 155.5
China Yuan CNY 23.5 23.7
Danish Krone DKK 28.83 29.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 25.61 25.96
Indian Rupee INR 2.59 2.67
Japanese Yen JPY 1.57 1.61
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 656.31 661.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 45.8 46.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 129.94 131.14
Norwegians Krone NOK 20.92 21.22
Omani Riyal OMR 522.84 527.34
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 55.23 55.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 136 138
Swedish Korona SEK 20.45 20.75
Swiss Franc CHF 208.01 209.76
Thai Bhat THB 5.89 5.99

