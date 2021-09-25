Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 September 2021
Web Desk
08:36 AM | 25 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 September 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 111,000 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,100 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs  87,175 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 101,750.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 111,000 PKR 1,438
Karachi PKR 111,000 PKR 1,438
Islamabad PKR 111,000 PKR 1,438
Peshawar PKR 111,000 PKR 1,438
Quetta PKR 111,000 PKR 1,438
Sialkot PKR 111,000 PKR 1,438
Attock PKR 111,000 PKR 1,438
Gujranwala PKR 111,000 PKR 1,438
Jehlum PKR 111,000 PKR 1,438
Multan PKR 111,000 PKR 1,438
Bahawalpur PKR 111,000 PKR 1,438
Gujrat PKR 111,000 PKR 1,438
Nawabshah PKR 111,000 PKR 1,438
Chakwal PKR 111,000 PKR 1,438
Hyderabad PKR 111,000 PKR 1,438
Nowshehra PKR 111,000 PKR 1,438
Sargodha PKR 111,000 PKR 1,438
Faisalabad PKR 111,000 PKR 1,438
Mirpur PKR 111,000 PKR 1,438

