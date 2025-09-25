Gold falls to Rs396,800 Per Tola in Pakistan; Check full rates list here

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down mid week, in line with losses in the international market.

The price of gold per tola dropped by Rs2,000 to Rs396,800, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The association reported that 10-gram gold was sold at Rs340,192, down Rs1,714 compared to the previous day. On Wednesday, the gold rate per tola had remained unchanged at Rs398,800.

Silver, in contrast, saw a slight increase, with the price per tola rising by Rs26 to Rs4,663.

On the global front, gold prices were slightly lower, trading at $3,750 per ounce with a $20 premium. Spot gold remained steady at $3,734.04 per ounce as of 0202 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery were unchanged at $3,765.20.