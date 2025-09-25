Icc Bars Suryakumar Yadav From Making Political Statements After Asia Cup Remarks

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has directed Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav to refrain from making political statements in the future.

The move comes after Yadav’s comments following India’s opening Asia Cup match against Pakistan, which prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to file an official complaint.

The ICC summoned Yadav for a hearing and instructed him to avoid any political commentary both on and off the field. The governing body emphasized that the Indian captain is now strictly prohibited from making political statements during matches.

Following India’s win, Yadav had dedicated the victory to the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and to the country’s armed forces, praising their bravery. He said, “Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile.” The PCB described his remarks as political.

In a related development, the ICC has also summoned Pakistan players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan to its headquarters tomorrow at India’s request. The details of the summons have not been disclosed, but the players are expected to appear for questioning.