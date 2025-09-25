Sheikh Saleh Al Humaid succeeds Abdulaziz Al Sheikh as Saudi Arabia’s New Grand Mufti

RIYADH – King Salman bin Abdulaziz has named Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Abdullah Al Humaid as Saudi Arabia’s new Grand Mufti and head of the Senior Council of Scholars.

The seasoned scholar succeeds Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, who passed away at the age of 82 after more than 25 years of service, leaving a profound legacy as one of the Kingdom’s most influential Islamic scholars.

Dr. Saleh Al Humaid

Dr. Al Humaid served as Imam and Khateeb of Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah since 1404 AH, delivering sermons that reach millions of Muslims worldwide. He also leads the iconic Hajj sermon at Masjid Namira in Arafat, a role reserved for highly respected religious figures.

In addition to religious leadership, Dr. Humaid played key role in governance, and has been member of Majlis Al Shura since 90s, including a tenure as its Speaker. He also chairs International Islamic Fiqh Academy in Jeddah and holds a seat at the Arabic Language Academy.

Sheikh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sharia from Umm Al-Qura University (1395 AH), a Master’s degree in Sharia (1396 AH), and a PhD in Fiqh and its principles.

He has held key positions in Saudi governance, including: President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques (1421 AH), Chairman of the Shura Council (1422–1430 AH) and President of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Dr. Al Humaid’s contributions to Islamic scholarship and service have earned him international recognition, including the prestigious King Faisal International Prize for Service to Islam in 2016.

His appointment is major transition in Saudi Arabia’s religious leadership, after the influential legacy of Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, who shaped Islamic thought in the Kingdom for over a quarter-century.