VIDEO – US Consul General wishes blissful Ramazan to Muslims in Pakistan
Share
LAHORE – US Consul General in Lahore, Catherine Rodriguez has wished a blissful Ramazan to Muslims across Pakistan, urging them to ‘stay home and stay safe’ in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.
In a video message posted at the onset of the holy month of Ramazan, she said, “This Ramazan is going to be a little different but there are certain things which remain the same. This is an opportunity for self-reflection, acts of generosity, acts of charity but the most importantly acts of kindness.”
Ramzan Mubarak!
Stay home, stay safe and have a blessed Ramzan! #RamzanMubarak #USPAKPosted by US Consulate General Lahore on Friday, April 24, 2020
The US diplomat also urged people to practice social distancing as a measure to contain coronavirus pandemic. “Social distancing is important for you, your family and for the people of Pakistan to avoid health challenges caused by the coronavirus outbreak,” she added.
Rodriguez reminded people of the need to work together to flatten the curve of disease incidence.
“Bohat Shukriya (thank you very much),” she said at the end of the video.
Ramazan, the 9th month of the Islamic Hijri calendar, is observed as a month of fasting by Muslims across the globe.
- Saudi Arabia ends death penalty for minors09:47 AM | 27 Apr, 2020
- Punjab govt launches “Taleem Ghar” App for remote learning in ...11:55 PM | 26 Apr, 2020
-
- Over 13 million children globally missed out routine vaccinations: ...10:26 PM | 26 Apr, 2020
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 277 deaths; Coronavirus cases rise above ...10:03 PM | 26 Apr, 2020
- Kanye West is officially a BILLIONAIRE: Forbes04:49 PM | 25 Apr, 2020
- The do’s and don’ts during Ramadan Kareem01:47 PM | 25 Apr, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat extends Ramadan greetings to all01:14 PM | 25 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020