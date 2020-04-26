VIDEO – US Consul General wishes blissful Ramazan to Muslims in Pakistan

LAHORE – US Consul General in Lahore, Catherine Rodriguez has wished a blissful Ramazan to Muslims across Pakistan, urging them to ‘stay home and stay safe’ in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

In a video message posted at the onset of the holy month of Ramazan, she said, “This Ramazan is going to be a little different but there are certain things which remain the same. This is an opportunity for self-reflection, acts of generosity, acts of charity but the most importantly acts of kindness.”

Ramzan Mubarak! Stay home, stay safe and have a blessed Ramzan! #RamzanMubarak #USPAK Posted by US Consulate General Lahore on Friday, April 24, 2020

The US diplomat also urged people to practice social distancing as a measure to contain coronavirus pandemic. “Social distancing is important for you, your family and for the people of Pakistan to avoid health challenges caused by the coronavirus outbreak,” she added.

Rodriguez reminded people of the need to work together to flatten the curve of disease incidence.

“Bohat Shukriya (thank you very much),” she said at the end of the video.

Ramazan, the 9th month of the Islamic Hijri calendar, is observed as a month of fasting by Muslims across the globe.