Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 April 2021
08:50 AM | 26 Apr, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 103,900 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 89,080 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 81,656 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 95,241 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 103,900
|PKR 1,390
|Karachi
|PKR 103,900
|PKR 1,390
|Islamabad
|PKR 103,900
|PKR 1,390
|Peshawar
|PKR 103,900
|PKR 1,390
|Quetta
|PKR 103,900
|PKR 1,390
|Sialkot
|PKR 103,900
|PKR 1,390
|Attock
|PKR 103,900
|PKR 1,390
|Gujranwala
|PKR 103,900
|PKR 1,390
|Jehlum
|PKR 103,900
|PKR 1,390
|Multan
|PKR 103,900
|PKR 1,390
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 103,900
|PKR 1,390
|Gujrat
|PKR 103,900
|PKR 1,390
|Nawabshah
|PKR 103,900
|PKR 1,390
|Chakwal
|PKR 103,900
|PKR 1,390
|Hyderabad
|PKR 103,900
|PKR 1,390
|Nowshehra
|PKR 103,900
|PKR 1,390
|Sargodha
|PKR 103,900
|PKR 1,390
|Faisalabad
|PKR 103,900
|PKR 1,390
|Mirpur
|PKR 103,900
|PKR 1,390
