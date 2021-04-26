Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 April 2021
08:50 AM | 26 Apr, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 April 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 103,900 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 89,080 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 81,656 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 95,241 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 103,900 PKR 1,390
Karachi PKR 103,900 PKR 1,390
Islamabad PKR 103,900 PKR 1,390
Peshawar PKR 103,900 PKR 1,390
Quetta PKR 103,900 PKR 1,390
Sialkot PKR 103,900 PKR 1,390
Attock PKR 103,900 PKR 1,390
Gujranwala PKR 103,900 PKR 1,390
Jehlum PKR 103,900 PKR 1,390
Multan PKR 103,900 PKR 1,390
Bahawalpur PKR 103,900 PKR 1,390
Gujrat PKR 103,900 PKR 1,390
Nawabshah PKR 103,900 PKR 1,390
Chakwal PKR 103,900 PKR 1,390
Hyderabad PKR 103,900 PKR 1,390
Nowshehra PKR 103,900 PKR 1,390
Sargodha PKR 103,900 PKR 1,390
Faisalabad PKR 103,900 PKR 1,390
Mirpur PKR 103,900 PKR 1,390

