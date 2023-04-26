Pakistan issues monkeypox alert as two cases emerge

All airports have been put on high alert as contagious virus lands in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top health body on Tuesday put all the national and provincial health authorities on high alert as two cases of Monkeypox were reported in Pakistan for the first time.
All major airports have been put on high alert after detection of the contagious virus, the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination said as timely detection is crucial for prompt implementation of preventive measures.
In the wake of the recent cases, all state-run and private medical facilities have been directed to ensure readiness for isolation and treatment.
Sindh Health Department also issued a circular to all the hospitals across the provincial capital directing them to remain on high alert to deal with a possible risk of monkeypox outbreak. It directed officials to form Isolation ward which should be kept active 24 hours and all safety measures should be taken for infection control.
Media reports suggest that a control room has also been established at the National Command and Operation Centre in which officials were told about the distribution of personal protective equipment at all airports. To curb the spread, officials declared face masks and sanitary gloves mandatory for all porters who come in direct contact with passengers at airports.
The stern measures were ordered in the wake of monkeypox cases reported after two patients from Saudi Arabia tested positive for the virus, forcing the authorities to beef up measures at airports.
Monkeypox is a rare infection, which is caused by the monkeypox virus, with symptoms including rashes, fever, headaches, muscle aches, swelling, and backache.
Global authorities claimed that human-to-human transmission is occurring among people in close physical contact with cases who are symptomatic.
