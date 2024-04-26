Karachi sacrificial animal market for Eidul Adha 2024; Location, start date and other details

KARACHI – Administration in southern port city of Karachi has started preparations as Eidul Adha 2024 draws closer in Pakistan.
The Eidul Adha is expected to fall on June 17 while a final decision in this regard will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.
On the eve of the Eid, one of the major tasks for the administration is to set a temporary market for selling of sacrificial market for the residents of Karachi.
The temporary cattle market in Karachi will commence on May 10, 2024 will continue till third day of the Eid.
This year, the maweshi mandi in Karachi will be setup at Northern Bypass in Taisar Town, spanning an area of 1000 acres.
The administration has also decided to set up temporary branches of major banks in the market to facilitate the buyers and sellers.
Last year, the Karachi Northern Bypass sacrificial animal market generated Rs8 billion revenue, said the reports.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.95
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.57
|748.57
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.8
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
