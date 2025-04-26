Ducky Bhai’s reckless stunt on motorway prompts stern action under Traffic Laws

ISLAMABAD – Controversial YouTuber Saad Ur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai is facing legal action after a video of his dangerous stunt on a Pakistani motorway went viral, drawing intense criticism from both the public and authorities.

The development comes after a viral clip which went viral, showinng Ducky Bhai driving a car at speeds exceeding 200 kilometers per hour, with one foot resting on the steering wheel and his eyes closed, pretending to be asleep. The stunt, intended for entertainment, was quickly condemned for endangering lives and setting a dangerous example for his large following.

Amid outrage, National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) registered case against influencer at Laksian Police Station in Sargodha. FIR has been lodged under Section 279 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to rash and negligent driving on public roads.

A spokesperson for the Motorway Police labeled the stunt as “highly irresponsible,” emphasizing the grave risk it posed to public safety. They warned that acts performed recklessly for social media fame would be dealt with strictly and reaffirmed their commitment to enforcing the law without exception.

NHMP also issued a general advisory urging the public, particularly youth, to refrain from performing life-threatening stunts on public highways.