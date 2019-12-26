Parveen Shakir remembered on 25th death anniversary

LAHORE - The 25th death anniversary of renowned poetess Parveen Shakir is being observed today (Thursday). She was born on Nov 24, 1952 in Karachi.

She was decorated with pride of performance award in 1990 and Adamjee Award in 1976. She died in a Road accident on 26th December 1994 in Islamabad.

Usay Pukara Tou Hontoun Pah Koi Naam Nah Tha

Muhabbtoun K Safar Main Ajab Fiza Aai#ParveenShakir pic.twitter.com/fauMGJlkPE — Parveen Shakir (@ParveeenShakir) May 30, 2017

Parveen Shakir 's published poetry books included Khushbu(1976), Sad-barg (1980), Khud Kalami (1990), Inkaar (1990), Maah-e-Tamaam (1994) and Kaf-e-Aaina. Parveen Shakir was decorated with pride of performance award in 1990 and Adamjee Award in 1976.

With her ended the era of Parveen Shakir but she became the inspiration of many budding female poets who followed her path by depicting feminine perspective in their poetry.