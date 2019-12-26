Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred after India resorts to unprovoked firing at LoC: ISPR
RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Army, while responding to Indian ceasefire violations, has killed at least three Indian soldiers, including a Subedar, in Haji Pir Sector at the Line of Control (LoC), during last 36 hours.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan of Pakistan Army also embraced Shahadat and one wounded as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing Thursday morning in Dewa Sector area.
ISPR tweeted that “Indian cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control (LoC) during the last 36 hours. Responding to CFVs, in Haji Pir Sector Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post killing three Indian soldiers including a Subedar, few injured too”.
Indian CFVs along LOC during the last 36 hours. Responding to CFVs, in Haji Pir Sector Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post killing 3 Indian soldiers including a Subedar, few injured too. In Dewa Sector Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan of Pak Army embraced Shahadat. pic.twitter.com/yFuBqPgFVv— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 26, 2019
Pakistan Army soldiers while responding to cross-border fire from the enemy in Haji Pir Sector damaged an Indian post.
