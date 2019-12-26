Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred after India resorts to unprovoked firing at LoC: ISPR
Web Desk
10:27 AM | 26 Dec, 2019
Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred after India resorts to unprovoked firing at LoC: ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Army, while responding to Indian ceasefire violations, has killed at least three Indian soldiers, including a Subedar, in Haji Pir Sector at the Line of Control (LoC), during last 36 hours.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan of Pakistan Army also embraced Shahadat and one wounded as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing Thursday morning in Dewa Sector area.

ISPR tweeted that “Indian cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control (LoC) during the last 36 hours. Responding to CFVs, in Haji Pir Sector Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post killing three Indian soldiers including a Subedar, few injured too”.

Pakistan Army soldiers while responding to cross-border fire from the enemy in Haji Pir Sector damaged an Indian post.

More From This Category
'NADRA establishes special desk to register ...
02:37 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
Federal Cabinet meets to discuss political, ...
01:33 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
New Year's Eve: Pillion riding banned in Karachi, ...
10:53 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
Car, trailer collision claims 3 lives near Karachi
09:48 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
At least 4 dead after van plunges into ravine in ...
09:05 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
Facebook blocks Radio Pakistan over Kashmir ...
09:38 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kendall Jenner scores the title of the highest-paid Instagram influencer of 2019
03:49 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr