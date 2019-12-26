Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz kick off wedding festivities
Share
KARACHI - Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s wedding preparations are in full swing, with the first function taking place on Tuesday in an incredibly low-key manner. The couple has been in news since actor Yasir Hussain proposed to Pakistani television star Iqra Aziz during the Lux Style Awards 2019 and she said yes.
With a vivid and colourful Mayoun ceremony, the lovebirds, who will tie the knot on December 28, marked the beginning of their marriage celebrations.
Aziz looked ethereal in a traditional yellow Gota dress. The actress opted for a no-makeup look. The couple took to Instagram to share pictures from the ceremony where Hussain was seen wearing a simple white kurta. Yasir took to his Instagram handle to share the memorable moment of his life as he wrote: “one-two 3 GO”.
They also started the # IqYasirDaViyah hashtag, which made it all super easy for their fans and supporters because it means they can follow it all on this hashtag without searching anywhere else.
Here, wishing a blissful life ahead to the couple.
- 'NADRA establishes special desk to register transgender for issuing ...02:37 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
- Federal Cabinet meets to discuss political, economic situation today01:33 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
- New Year's Eve: Pillion riding banned in Karachi, Islamabad10:53 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
- Car, trailer collision claims 3 lives near Karachi09:48 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
- At least 4 dead after van plunges into ravine in Gujranwala09:05 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
- Malala's Bollywood biopic 'Gul Makai' now has a release date03:33 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Fahad Mustafa slammed Tik Tok but Twitter was quick to call him out ...03:16 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Iqra Aziz changes name on Instagram after marrying Yasir Hussain02:24 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019