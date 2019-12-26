Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz kick off wedding festivities
11:57 AM | 26 Dec, 2019
Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz kick off wedding festivities
KARACHI - Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s wedding preparations are in full swing, with the first function taking place on Tuesday in an incredibly low-key manner. The couple has been in news since actor Yasir Hussain proposed to Pakistani television star Iqra Aziz during the Lux Style Awards 2019 and she said yes.

With a vivid and colourful Mayoun ceremony, the lovebirds, who will tie the knot on December 28, marked the beginning of their marriage celebrations.

Aziz looked ethereal in a traditional yellow Gota dress. The actress opted for a no-makeup look. The couple took to Instagram to share pictures from the ceremony where Hussain was seen wearing a simple white kurta. Yasir took to his Instagram handle to share the memorable moment of his life as he wrote: “one-two 3 GO”.

They also started the # IqYasirDaViyah hashtag, which made it all super easy for their fans and supporters because it means they can follow it all on this hashtag without searching anywhere else.

Here, wishing a blissful life ahead to the couple. 

