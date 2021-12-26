Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 26 December 2021
08:48 AM | 26 Dec, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 26, 2021 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|179.9
|181.3
|Euro
|EUR
|200.5
|202
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|237
|239.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|49.5
|50
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.95
|47.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|126.5
|127.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.85
|388.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|137
|138.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.5
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.5
|23.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.85
|17.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.04
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.8
|484.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.5
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.55
|97.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75
|394.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|128.7
|130.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.6
|18.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160
|160.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:48 AM | 26 Dec, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 December 202108:36 AM | 26 Dec, 2021
- Celebrities welcome PTI govt's move to help artists get royalties for ...11:48 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani Sikhs partially welcome court ruling on kirpan11:24 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
-
Celebrities welcome PTI govt's move to help artists get royalties for their work
11:48 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
-
- Kubra Khan’s magic trick video will leave you in fits10:14 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Quaid Day — Stars honour Pakistan’s founding father on his birth ...06:39 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021