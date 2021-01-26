Child labour? Video of Hamza Ali Abbasi’s sister with his son stirs storm on social media
Pakistani actor and heartthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi and his wife Naimal Khawar is considered the nation's favorite couple.
Back in 2019, Abbasi announced the news of getting hitched with Naimal, the beautiful model who had just gained popularity after her hit drama serial Anaa.
Both of them soon became 'couple goals' and were blessed with a baby boy last year. The Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor named his son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi.
However, the trendy couple is currently facing backlash because of a video posted by Hamza's sister Dr Fazeela Abbasi.
In the video, little munchkin Mustafa was sitting in his Aunt's chair while another child, who appears to be a house maid, held him from under the table so that he doesn't fall off.
Fazeela's post instantly gathered a lot of attention. While some people adored the aunt-nephew duo, few were quick to point out how Abbasi has apparently hired a child as a 'nanny'.
The backlash soon grew and the family is being accused of child labour.
The outrage continues as Hamza Ali Abbasi, who stays active when it comes to addressing social issues and preaching religious values, is being called out for his hypocrisy.
