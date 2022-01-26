Indian-origin Google CEO booked over unauthorised uploading of Bollywood movie on YouTube
MUMBAI – Indian police registered a case against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other officials of the search engine company on Wednesday for Copyright Act violation.
"On directions of a court, a case has been registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation," said Mumbai police.
The case has been registered following the complaint lodged by film director Suneel Darshan who has alleged that Google allowed unauthorized persons to upload his film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube, ANI reported.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
