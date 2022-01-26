Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcome their first child
Congratulations are in order as former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.
The 40-year-old shared the happy news on his Instagram handle. Penning a heartfelt caption, he encaptured the overwhelming emotions running through him as the duo embraces parenthood.
“To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj."
Moreover, the lovely post received over 200,000 likes soon after it was posted and went viral on social media.
Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh dated for several years before getting married in November 2016. Hazel is a Bollywood actress who has worked on several projects including films like Bodyguard.
