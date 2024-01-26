Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan calls on UN to protect Muslim sites in India

Web Desk
09:17 AM | 26 Jan, 2024
Pakistan calls on UN to protect Muslim sites in India

UNITED NATIONS – After clashes erupted due to the inauguration of a controversial Hindu temple in India this week, Pakistan has appealed to the United Nations to intervene for the protection of Islamic sites in the country.

During an ambassadorial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday, Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir Akram raised the issue, denouncing the recent establishment of the Ram temple on the site of the demolished Babri Masjid.

In a letter addressed to Miguel Angel Moratinos, a senior official for the UN Alliance of Civilisations, Akram strongly condemned the construction and consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, India. He emphasised that this development poses a grave threat to the social, economic, and political well-being of Indian Muslims, as well as to regional harmony and peace.

The appeal from Pakistan to the UN came as a response to local authorities’ actions in Mumbai, where several makeshift shopfronts owned by Muslims were demolished. 

In India’s financial hub, Mumbai, authorities have dismantled several makeshift shopfronts owned by Muslims.

Minor clashes erupted on Sunday in various parts of Mumbai, including one incident where Hindu groups chanting religious slogans passed through a Muslim neighborhood on the city’s outskirts. While there were no reports of serious injuries, by Tuesday, authorities had deployed excavators to demolish over a dozen shopfronts owned by Muslims in that area, as reported by local media outlets.

The following day, an additional 40 shopfronts were torn down on Mohammed Ali Road, a significant downtown street and hub of local Muslim commerce that had also witnessed clashes over the weekend.

It’s common for traders of all religions to set up makeshift shopfronts using canvas and wood to shield their businesses and customers from Mumbai’s harsh weather conditions. 

According to municipal officials quoted in local media reports, the clearance drive was “routine” and planned prior to Sunday’s clashes. It aimed to remove unauthorized encroachments and ease pedestrian movement.

Local media reported that at least 13 individuals were arrested for their involvement in the weekend clashes.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:20 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Kashmiris observing India's Republic Day as Black Day 

09:22 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Pakistan Navy kicks off exercise ‘Sea Spark 2024’ to evaluate ...

03:19 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Pakistan approves import of live cattle from Brazil

01:12 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

What will be the new petrol prices in Pakistan from February 1?

05:50 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Pakistan face threats from four terrorist outfits ahead of elections ...

04:56 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Propaganda on social media aims to create chaos in Pakistan: COAS ...

Most viewed

02:13 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Has Punjab shut down schools, colleges for four days amid security ...

12:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, snowfall to lash parts of KP this week

06:01 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

United States and LUMS inaugurate electric vehicle R&D center

09:35 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's federal cabinet approves deployment of army for elections

10:52 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Punjab IGP issues update on school holidays amid terror threats

09:29 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, other sections closed for traffic due to ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:20 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Kashmiris observing India's Republic Day as Black Day 

Gold & Silver Rate

01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Gold prices slip in Pakistan by Rs1,400 amid drop in global market rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 26 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 26, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.35 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.55.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 281.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 359.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.55 75.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.92 751.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 29.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.4 917.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 726.5 734.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 320.8 323.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

08:53 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 26, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: