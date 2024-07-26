Search

Pakistan

Akbar Bugti’s grandson among five killed in Karachi’s DHA

Web Desk
08:49 AM | 26 Jul, 2024
KARACHI – Five people including Akbar Bugti’s grandson were killed in a violent clash between two groups on Khayaban-e-Nishat in Defence on late Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Mir Mohsin Bugti, Mir Isa Bugti, Ali Bugti, Fahad Bugti, and Naseebullah. The injured include Mir Ali Haider Bugti and Qaim Ali.

Sources say the exchange of fire occurred between two groups, but the reason for the clash is yet to be determined.

According to SSP South, the armed conflict was between the Fahad Bugti group and the Ali Haider Bugti group. Three members from one group and two from the other group were killed. Both groups belong to Nawabzada Akbar Bugti’s family.

A heavy contingent of police and Rangers has been deployed outside the emergency ward of Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital, while many members of both groups have gathered outside the hospital’s emergency ward. Apart from the injured, no one is being allowed to enter the emergency ward.

The hospital administration stated that five bodies have been brought to Jinnah Hospital, while two injured have been transferred to a private hospital.

According to the police, the contingent has been deployed to prevent any further clashes, and the police are engaged in procedural actions. The bodies of Fahad Bugti and Naseebullah have been moved from the emergency ward to the mortuary at Jinnah Hospital, while the other three bodies have been taken to the mortuary at Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Sindh’s Interior Minister Zia Hasan Lanjhar has asked the Additional IG Karachi for details of the incident. He said that no one is above the law, and every possible measure will be adopted to establish the rule of law.

The interior minister said that legal action against those involved in the armed clash will be ensured. No one will be allowed to undermine efforts for maintaining peace in the city.

