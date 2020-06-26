Army Chief inaugurates new medical equipment at AFIRI

RAWALPINDI - Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurated the Positron Emission Tomography - Computed Tomography and Cyclotron System and Biplane Angiography System at Armed Forces Institute of Radiology and Imaging in Rawalpindi, today [Friday].

Speaking on the occasion, Army Chief said that Armed Forces Institute of Radiology and Imaging, being state-of-the-art facility, is providing high quality medical services to people of Pakistan.

Acknowledging untiring services and sacrifices of medical staff all over the country, he said that Army Medical Corps will continue to serve the nation through professional excellence and inspiring leadership.