PML-N pitches new formula for expats’ representation in Parliament

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has proposed a new formula to give representation to overseas Pakistanis in the parliament while concurrently opposed the electronic voting process for expats.

The Leader of Opposition in National Assembly in a series of tweets has proposed allocation of five to seven seats in the lower house of the parliament and two seats in Senate so they could effectively raise their concerns.

He said that that the modalities and conditions of representation of expats should be decided by all the political parties in parliament.

The proposal comes at a time when the PTI government is making efforts to allow expatriates to cast their vote through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which are unacceptable to the PML-N.

صدر پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) و قائدِ حزبِ اختلاف شہبازشریف نے بیرون ملک مقیم پاکستانیوں کے حق نمائندگی کا نیا فارمولا پیش کردیا



شہبازشریف نے اوورسیز پاکستانیوں کے لئے قومی اسمبلی اور سینیٹ میں مخصوص نشستوں کی تجویز دے دی — President PMLN (@president_pmln) June 26, 2021

Shehbaz Sharif said that his party is in favour of giving the right to vote to overseas nationals but simultaneously said that they can come to Pakistan to cast their vote.

The PML-N has always supported overseas Pakistanis, he said, besides recalling that his party during its tenure brought concrete reforms in the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation.

He said that the PML-N wants a quick resolution of the problems being faced by the overseas Pakistanis, who are a great asset to the country.