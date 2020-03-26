Shaban Ul Moazam 441 Hijri crescent sighted in Pakistan

LAHORE - The crescent of Shaban Ul Moazam 441 Hijri has been sighted.

Chairman central Rauet-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-Ul_Rehman announced the sighting of the crescent after chairing the meeting of Centeral Rauet-e-Hilalal committee in Karachi.

Shab-e- barat will be on 8th April.