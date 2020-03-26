Shaban Ul Moazam 441 Hijri crescent sighted in Pakistan
Web Desk
10:37 AM | 26 Mar, 2020
Shaban Ul Moazam 441 Hijri crescent sighted in Pakistan
Share

LAHORE - The crescent of Shaban Ul Moazam 441 Hijri has been sighted.

Chairman central Rauet-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-Ul_Rehman announced the sighting of the crescent after chairing the meeting of Centeral Rauet-e-Hilalal committee in Karachi.

Shab-e- barat will be on 8th April.

More From This Category
Chinese company donates 15,000 protection suits ...
10:46 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
LHC adjourns hearing of Mir Shakil's bail pleas ...
08:55 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
China dispatching experts to help Pakistan fight ...
05:28 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
Motorways across Pakistan closed for passenger ...
03:02 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
PM Imran visits Coronavirus Isolation Center in ...
12:23 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
Shaban Ul Moazam 441 Hijri crescent sighted in ...
10:37 AM | 26 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Social media reacts to the release of Maria B’s husband
04:21 PM | 26 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr