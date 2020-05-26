WHO warns of immediate second peak in COVID-19 controlled areas
11:09 AM | 26 May, 2020
WHO warns of immediate second peak in COVID-19 controlled areas
GENEVA - World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of second peak of COVID-19 in areas where it is declining if they let up too soon on measures to halt its spread.

Addressing an online briefing in Geneva, WHO emergencies head Dr Mike Ryan said that the countries where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an immediate second peak.

Meanwhile, the agency has halted the testing of Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for coronavirus because of safety fears.

According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom trials are being temporarily suspended as a precaution that the drug could increase the risk of patients dying from COVID-19.

