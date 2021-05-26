Salman Khan sues Kamaal R Khan over Radhe review

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been touted as Salman Khan’s lowest-rated film with a lukewarm public response.

Failing to impress the viewers, the Salman-Disha starter was deemed a hot mess by the critics' community and movies buffs.

Earlier, actor-critic Kamal Khan tweeted that the film is a rip off version of the Korean film The Outlaws and the poster is copied from the Hollywood film Brake.

In response, the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has filed a defamation suit against Kamaal R Khan over his review of his recent release.

The case has been filed in a Mumbai court and Salman Khan’s legal team has sent a notice to Kamaal to apprise him about the defamation complaint.

Following the defamation case, KRK took to Twitter and urged Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan to withdraw the case.

Respected @luvsalimkhan Sahab, I am not here to destroy @BeingSalmanKhan films or his career. I review films just for fun. If I know that Salman get affected by my review so I won’t review. If he could have asked me to not review his film So I would have not reviewed. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021

Therefore there is no need to file a case to stop me from reviewing his film. Salim Sir, I am not here to hurt anyone. So I won’t review his film in the future. Pls ask him to not proceed the case. I will delete my review videos also, if you want. Thank you Salim Sahab! ???? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life production private limited. The movie released on Eid 2021.