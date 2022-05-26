Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 May 2022
08:30 AM | 26 May, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 138,700 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 118,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 108,991 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 127,141.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,644
|Karachi
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,644
|Islamabad
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,644
|Peshawar
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,644
|Quetta
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,644
|Sialkot
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,644
|Attock
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,644
|Gujranwala
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,644
|Jehlum
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,644
|Multan
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,644
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,644
|Gujrat
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,644
|Nawabshah
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,644
|Chakwal
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,644
|Hyderabad
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,644
|Nowshehra
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,644
|Sargodha
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,644
|Faisalabad
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,644
|Mirpur
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,644
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 May 202208:30 AM | 26 May, 2022
- Azadi March concludes as Imran Khan gives six-day deadline to govt ...08:15 AM | 26 May, 2022
- IMF tells Pakistan to remove petroleum subsidies for revival of loan ...11:35 PM | 25 May, 2022
- All educational institutions to remain closed in Rawalpindi tomorrow09:28 PM | 25 May, 2022
- Another child paralyzed as Pakistan reports fourth polio case of 202208:44 PM | 25 May, 2022
Why Saba Qamar rejected Bollywood films?
07:22 PM | 25 May, 2022
- Amar Khan and Momal Sheikh's hilarious BTS video goes viral06:45 PM | 25 May, 2022
- ‘Pawri girl’ Dananeer Mobeen's new video goes viral02:07 PM | 25 May, 2022
- Coke Studio 14 sets new popularity records in India04:44 PM | 25 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022