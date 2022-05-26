Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 May 2022

08:30 AM | 26 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 May 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 138,700 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs  118,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 108,991 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 127,141.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 138,700 PKR 1,644
Karachi PKR 138,700 PKR 1,644
Islamabad PKR 138,700 PKR 1,644
Peshawar PKR 138,700 PKR 1,644
Quetta PKR 138,700 PKR 1,644
Sialkot PKR 138,700 PKR 1,644
Attock PKR 138,700 PKR 1,644
Gujranwala PKR 138,700 PKR 1,644
Jehlum PKR 138,700 PKR 1,644
Multan PKR 138,700 PKR 1,644
Bahawalpur PKR 138,700 PKR 1,644
Gujrat PKR 138,700 PKR 1,644
Nawabshah PKR 138,700 PKR 1,644
Chakwal PKR 138,700 PKR 1,644
Hyderabad PKR 138,700 PKR 1,644
Nowshehra PKR 138,700 PKR 1,644
Sargodha PKR 138,700 PKR 1,644
Faisalabad PKR 138,700 PKR 1,644
Mirpur PKR 138,700 PKR 1,644

