CJP Bandial-led bench reserves verdict on pleas against audio leaks commission

ISLAMABAD – A five-judge larger bench of the Supreme Court on Friday reserved its verdict on petitions filed against the formation of a judicial inquiry commission, led by senior puisne Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.
The larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Bandial and comprising Justices Ijazul Ahsan, Munib Akhtar, Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi, and Shahid Waheed, reserved the ruling after hearing arguments from Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awam, Supreme Court Bar Association's lawyer and others.
At the outset of the hearing, the AGP raised objections to the bench, asking the chief justice to excuse himself from the bench.
Responding to the AGP, the chief justice asked if he meant for him to leave the bench, adding: “You should not interfere with our administrative authority.”
CJP Bandial said he knew that this objection would be raised, adding that the judiciary was not subservient to the government.
Talking about audio leaks commission, he remarked the government took the decision in haste, adding that it was an attempt to create a rift among judges of the top court. He highlighted that the inquiry commission’s formation was in conflict with Article 209 and the judiciary’s powers.
At one point, the SC's bar association lawyer said the government should have consultation with the chief justice before forming the commission involving judges.
Later, the bench wrapped up the hearing, stating a short order will be issued later today.
The federal government had formed a three-member judicial commission on May 20 to investigate the audio leaks related to judges. The commission includes Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq. The commission, headed by Justice Isa, aims to address concerns raised by the federal government regarding controversial audio leaks involving a former Chief Justice of Pakistan and conversations about judges that raise questions about their impartiality.
Various petitions have been filed challenging the formation of the judicial commission. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court, urging the nullification of the notification forming the commission. The petition argued that the Chief Justice of Pakistan's permission is required to nominate judges for the commission, and the Supreme Judicial Council is the only forum for investigating or proceeding against a judge.
Additionally, the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Abid Zuberi, filed a petition against the commission, claiming that it violates articles 9, 14, 18, 19, and 25 of the Constitution. The petition highlighted that the Constitution does not permit the tapping of citizens' cell phones and questioned how the commission could issue an order without knowing the source of the audio recordings. It further argued that the commission's formation interfered with the affairs of the Supreme Judicial Council and alleged that the audio leaks were an attempt to influence the Supreme Court.
The petitions reflect the legal challenges and concerns surrounding the judicial inquiry commission and its proceedings. As the larger bench commences hearings today, the court will carefully consider the arguments presented and make decisions regarding the commission's formation and its mandate to investigate the audio leaks involving members of the judiciary.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 26, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|309
|312
|Euro
|EUR
|328
|331
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379
|382.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.9
|84.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|81.9
|82.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.17
|770.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.74
|41.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.58
|41.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.58
|941.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.92
|63.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.8
|181.8
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.58
|26.88
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.31
|749.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.28
|78.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.91
|27.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.76
|321.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.37
|8.52
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,910.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs185,083 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,873.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Karachi
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Quetta
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Attock
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Multan
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.